Animal spirits are firing up again on red-hot EV stocks at the start of the holiday-shortened week.
Kandi Technologies (NASDAQ:KNDI) is up 4.75% in premarket action and Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) is 3.22% higher.
Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) is 7.66% higher and Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) is up 2.65%.
Fisker (NYSE:FSR) +1.29% and Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) +2.66% are also participating.
Chinese automakers Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) +7.05%, XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) +4.22% and Nio (NYSE:NIO) +1.99% are higher as well
LG Chem (OTCPK:LGCLF) gained 3.31% in Seoul trading after beating out Panasonic and CATL to be the sole provider of batteries for Tesla's Model Y.
Taking a break after a +400% YTD run, Electrameccanica (NASDAQ:SOLO) is down 5.65% after filing a mixed shelf offering.
