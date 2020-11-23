Animal spirits are firing up again on red-hot EV stocks at the start of the holiday-shortened week.

Kandi Technologies (NASDAQ:KNDI) is up 4.75% in premarket action and Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) is 3.22% higher .

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) is 7.66% higher and Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) is up 2.65% .

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) +1.29% and Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) +2.66% are also participating.

Chinese automakers Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) +7.05% , XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) +4.22% and Nio (NYSE:NIO) +1.99% are higher as well

LG Chem (OTCPK:LGCLF) gained 3.31% in Seoul trading after beating out Panasonic and CATL to be the sole provider of batteries for Tesla's Model Y.

Taking a break after a +400% YTD run, Electrameccanica (NASDAQ:SOLO) is down 5.65% after filing a mixed shelf offering.

Earlier on the day on the EV mother ship: Tesla gains after Wedbush points to major inflection of global EV demand

Related: Can the SPAC-tacular returns in the EV space ride on?