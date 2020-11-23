UBS downgraded Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) to a Neutral rating from Buy as it calls out several headwinds into 2021.

"We now see a re-rating as less likely on a 12 month view due to combination of: 1) emerging negative excise tax headlines, 2) Google Trend data suggesting slowing IQOS growth and 3) the year to date sustained acceleration of ESG flows in the US."

The risks are deemed too much by UBS to warrant a Buy rating at the current level.

The firm lowers its price target to $80 from $90 vs. the average Wall Street PT of $90.81.