Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) appoints Guy Avidan as president of its newly formed business line focused on accelerating the digital transformation of the textile industry to on-demand sustainable production.

The company also announced the appointment of Alon Rozner as its next CFO, effective December 1, 2020.

The inflection point in the textile industry and the massive shift to e-commerce continues to accelerate the need to digitally transform the supply chain and adopt on-demand sustainable textile production, according to a press release. The newly formed business line will focus on enabling brands, retailers, and marketplaces to realize the benefits of digitization by connecting to the most suitable on-demand production and logistics operations, while ensuring consistency, quality and brand integrity.