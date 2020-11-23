Square (NYSE:SQ) gains 2.5% in premarket, perhaps reflecting carryover from last week's positive calls on the stock.

Last week Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev raised his price target on the fintech to $300, noting strong prospects for its Cash App; Square's stock price of $195.97 (at Friday's close) is already higher than the average analyst price target of $184.54.

He sees Square's gross profit from the app rising to $7.7B by 2023 from ~$2.8B in 2020 with its user base more than doubling to 66M active users from 32M.

He also notes that Cash App is gaining on PayPal's Venmo in the 15 most populous states, based on Google searches.

One point of caution: Square's bitcoin service — which buys the cryptocurrency and sells it to customers who store and trade it on the Cash App — has been profiting from bitcoin's rally this year. That could dwindle, if bitcoin declines.

See how Square stock performance compares with bitcoin and the S&P 500 over the past year:

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) is up 2.1% at $18,583.98 in recent trading.

Previously: Square stock rises 3.5% as KBW says Google Pay faces hurdles in taking on fintechs (Nov. 19)