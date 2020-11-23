Vail Resorts (MTN -0.4% ) is now the official luggage and sports equipment shipping service after Luggage Forward, provider of door-to-door luggage and sports equipment delivery, partnered with the former.

By utilizing Luggage Forward to ship luggage, skis, and snowboards ahead, Vail Resorts guests can avoid the inconvenience of carrying and checking bags at the airport.

Vail Resorts is committed to achieving a zero net operating footprint by 2030, and Luggage Forward first offered carbon-neutral door-to-door luggage shipments for travelers in 2008.