For the first time ever, SolarWindow Technologies (OTCPK:WNDW) has successfully produced its electricity-generating flexible glass using roll-to-roll processing, a high-speed method typical to commercial manufacturing of tinted window films, digital displays, printed electronics, and semiconductors.

As thin as a business card, flexible sheets of SolarWindow electricity-generating glass generate power from sunlight and indoor artificial light, and are under development to electrify windows and otherwise passive surfaces on commercial buildings, automotive, aerospace, marine and other products.

The breakthrough was made possible when multiple layers of the Company’s LiquidElectricity coatings were first applied onto ultra-thin flexible glass and then processed using precision lasers and a roll-to-roll system, in ongoing work underway at the U.S. Department of Energy's, National Renewable Energy Labs in Golden, Colorado through a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement.