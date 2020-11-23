UBS breaks down the McDonald's (MCD +0.6% ) and Beyond Meat (BYND +0.4% ) relationship as the new McPlant platform begins to take shape.

After talking to a former MCD supply chain exec, the firm notes that McDonald's typically uses 2 to 3 suppliers for every product category and believes the same will be true for McPlant.

It is noted that McDonald's highly values its supplier relationships and looks to work with existing suppliers when possible.

"Co-creation" is said to common at MCD and usually multiple suppliers are included in this process. Supplier brand recognition/co-branding is uncommon, but not unheard of.

On numbers: "We estimate that if US MCD restaurants sold ~60 McPlant burgers per day, annual wholesale revenue for all McPlant patty suppliers combined would be ~$365mn. In the most simplistic scenario (an even split), this would translate into ~$120mn of annual sales contribution per supplier if the McPlant was multi-sourced across 3 supplier."

