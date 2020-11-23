Vaccine enthusiasm lifts cyclicals as Dow Jones, S&P 500 lead Nasdaq

Positive vaccine data of the third Monday in a row is fueling the rotation trade again today, with cyclicals leading the market

COVID vaccinations could start in less than three weeks, the government says.

The S&P (SP500) is up 0.6% , while the Nasdaq (COMP), up 0.6% , is not seeing the usual underperformance as stay-at-home stocks ease, helped by a rally in solar stocks.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) +12% , ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) +6% and Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) +4% are all seeing sizable gains.

Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE), Financials (NYSEARCA:XLF) and Industrials (NYSEARCA:XLI) are at the top of the sectors list. Only Consumer Staples (NYSEARCA:XLP) is lower.

XLE is now up 26% from its close before Pfizer released its first batch of vaccine efficacy data.

Crude futures +0.8% are testing August highs and knocking on the door of $43/barrel.

The bond market is also reflecting bullishness on the economy after a big rally in prices last weeks. Rates are on the rise, with the 10-year Treasury yield up 3 basis points to 0.85%.