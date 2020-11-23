Diana Shipping (DSX) reports Q3 time charter $42.3M, compared to $53.5M in Q3 2019, beating consensus of $41M

Revenue decrease resulted from the sale of six vessels in 2019 and two vessels in 2020.

Fleet utilization 97.3% vs year-ago 99.4%.

TCE rate $10,735 vs year-ago $12,682

Operating loss of $8.39M vs. last year's profit of $8.22M.

Net loss of $13.2M vs. last year's $1.77M, GAAP EPS loss of -$0.17.

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $90.38M.

Company gets a Neutral rating by Quant, SA Authors, Wall Street Analysts and PT of $2.15.

Previously: Diana Shipping EPS misses by $0.09, beats on revenue (Nov. 23)