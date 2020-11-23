India Globalization Capital (IGC +0.8% ) has commenced Phase 1 clinical trial on its Investigational Drug Candidate, IGC-AD1, an investigational cannabinoid formulation, for patients with mild to severe dementia due to Alzheimer’s disease

The study began enrolling participants suffering from mild to severe dementia due to Alzheimer’s disease.

The placebo-controlled study of IGC-AD1 will be administered for three 14-day periods with the dose escalated in each of the periods, to evaluate the efficacy, safety and tolerability of fixed doses. Further, the trial will collect data for research purposes that extends beyond safety and will monitor certain behavioral aspects brought on by dementia to help in anticipated future phases of the study.

Previously in August, FDA had given green signal to IGC's cannabinoid early-stage trial in Alzheimer’s disease

The phase 1 study is expected to complete during the 1H of 2021.