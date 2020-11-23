Investors seem to be discovering GreenPower Motor Company (GP +24.8% ) as shares spike today to a new high.

Shares are now up 62% over the last week and are up more than 190% during the last month.

During FQ2, GreenPower recorded revenues of $2,835,411 and cost of revenues of $1,951,692 to generate a gross profit of 31.2% of revenue.

Greenpower President Brendan Riley: "The quarter was a very active time for our sales force performing in person demonstrations while we expand our production capabilities and supply chain. Despite the challenges of a pandemic backdrop, there is undoubtedly a sense of commitment at both the end user and OEM level to accelerate the transition to EV and we are ideally positioned to satisfy both. We have the purpose built EV platform customers want, now we also have the balance sheet to support it."

