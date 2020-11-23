Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) shares jump 22% after H.C. Wainwright analyst Kevin Dede starts covering the stock with a Buy rating.
It also helps that bitcoin recovered to ~$18,556 after flirting with $19K then slipping to ~$17.5K over the weekend.
Other crypto-related names on the move: Riot Blockchain (RIOT +20.7%); Overstock (OSTK +5.7%); and Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC +4.3%), which generally tracks bitcoin's price.
DPW Holdings (NYSEMKT:DPW), which has crypto-mining operations along with a number of other businesses, announced an initiative to target fast-food chains to install its electric vehicle chargers. So its 42% surge reflects both alternative energy prospects and bitcoin's recent rally.
See MARA's total return vs. bitcoin, RIOT, DPW and the S&P 500 in the past six months:
See SA contributor BOOX Research's take on MARA's growth prospects.