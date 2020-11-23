In order to reduce debt and eliminate $6.2M in annual cash interest costs, Tilray (TLRY -6.7% ) entered into a privately negotiated exchange agreement with a certain holder of its 5.00% Convertible Senior Notes due 2023 for the exchange of ~$124.3M in principal amount of notes plus accrued interest, for ~10.9M shares of the company's Class 2 common stock.

Transaction is expected to be completed on or about Nov. 24, 2020.

Post the transaction, ~$350.7M in principal amount of the notes will remain outstanding.

Tilray agreed to repurchase a portion of its notes at a 36% discount to their face value, using shares issued at the company's most recent closing market price.