Korn Ferry (KFY +5.2% ) reports FQ2 total revenue of $437.8M, a decline of 13.2% Y/Y and 12% in constant currency.

Sales by segment: Consulting: $126.7M (-12% Y/Y); Digital: $75M (+14.2% Y/Y) and Executive Search: $148.1M (-21.2% Y/Y).

Operating margin by segment: Consulting improved 470 bps to 11.5%; Digital declined 710 bps to 21.1% and Executive Search declined 460 bps to 17.3%.

Adj. EBITDA margin by segment: Consulting improved 580 bps to 15.9%; Digital declined 380 bps to 30.8% and Executive Search declined 430 bps to 19.1%.

Total margins: Operating declined 150 bps to 11.1%; EBITDA declined 80 bps to 14.6% and Adj. EBITDA also declined 70 bps to 15.2%.

"I'm not only encouraged by the financial results, but extremely proud of all that has been accomplished by our Korn Ferry colleagues to help our business rebound so dramatically.” said Gary D. Burnison, CEO.

Outlook: Due to the constantly evolving and unprecedented nature of what we are currently experiencing due to COVID-19 cases, the Company will not issue any specific revenue or earnings guidance for the Q3 of FY 2021.

