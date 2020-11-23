TNP +13% after Q3 earnings

  • Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP +15.5%) generated Q3 gross revenue of $142.8M, (+9% Y/Y).
  • EBITDA of $48.1M vs. consensus of $53.7M.
  • Operating income increased 29% to $15.1M, despite additional pressure created by the global slow-down in demand due to the pandemic and the inevitable draw-down of global inventories.
  • Average daily TCE rates per vessel increased to $20,451, compared to $18,837 last year.
  • Utilization 93.0% vs year-ago 93.1%.
  • Finance and interest costs fell 39% to $13.5M, due to a reduction in average debt outstanding.
