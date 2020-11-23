TNP +13% after Q3 earnings
Nov. 23, 2020 10:13 AM ETTNP.PF, TNP.PC, TNP.PEBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA3 Comments
- Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP +15.5%) generated Q3 gross revenue of $142.8M, (+9% Y/Y).
- EBITDA of $48.1M vs. consensus of $53.7M.
- Operating income increased 29% to $15.1M, despite additional pressure created by the global slow-down in demand due to the pandemic and the inevitable draw-down of global inventories.
- Average daily TCE rates per vessel increased to $20,451, compared to $18,837 last year.
- Utilization 93.0% vs year-ago 93.1%.
- Finance and interest costs fell 39% to $13.5M, due to a reduction in average debt outstanding.
- Company's quarterly dividend info here.
- Contributor comments: 'Tsakos Energy Navigation: Balanced Portfolio And Strategy'.
- Previously: TEN EPS misses by $0.23, beats on revenue (Nov. 23)