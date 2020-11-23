While the headline numbers for the coronavirus vaccine from AstraZeneca and Oxford didn't impress the Street, tech companies that benefit from the work and learn from home trends are back in the red.

Movers include Zoom Video (ZM -4.7% ), Fastly (FSLY -2.8% ), CrowdStrike (CRWD -1.8% ), DocuSign (DOCU -2.8% ), Atlassian (TEAM -0.9% ), Okta (OKTA -2.8% ), and Dropbox (DBX -1.4% ).

The vaccine-related pullbacks haven't diminished the stellar YTD performance of Zoom and Fastly. Here's how the WFH leaders have performed vs. the S&P 500 over the past year: