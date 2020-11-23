RideShare Rental, formerly YayYo (OTC:YAYO +0.7% ), through its wholly-owned subsidiary, RideShare Car Rentals plans to foray into the EV space with a model that will generate revenues and profits upon its launch.

"We are excited that we are finally launching the first 40 EV vehicles in December. Working with a few partners in this space has allowed us to fulfill a goal the company had. With funding and infrastructure coming in from our partners, we were able to make great strides both in the technology and the deployment of the vehicles," CEO Ramy El-Batrawi commented.

The company plans to launch two different strategies to fulfill its EV vehicles goal; one is a true Car Share starting in LA with expansion in other countries, revenue to commence in this quarter while second phase of the EV strategy is with the new functionalities of the new app which includes unlocking and starting the car through the app.

RideShare Car Rentals is an online rideshare vehicle booking platform to service the ridesharing and delivery gig economy which includes both owned-fleet and third party fleets.