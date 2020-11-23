A combination of positive vaccine news and some positioning ahead of the holiday shopping season has investors checking back into the mall sector.

Also of note, an upgrade arrived today on Gap from JPMorgan that was positive on retail in general.

Macy's (M +13.9% ), Kohl's (KSS +5.3% ), Nordstrom (JWN +8.1% ), Gap (GPS +7.1% ), L Brands (LB +2.1% ), Dillard's (DDS +3.7% ), Designer Brands (DBI +5.8% ), Express (EXPR +5.3% ) and American Eagle Outfitters (AEO +5.0% ) are some of the notable gainers in morning action.

See how the Seeking Alpha Quant Ratings compare for apparel retail stocks.