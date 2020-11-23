Daqo New Energy (DQ -6.2% ) reports Q3 results:

Revenues decreased 5.9% on Q/Q basis to $125.5M, however increased 49.6% on Y/Y basis.

Polysilicon production totaled 18,406 MT, above the 17,500 MT to 18,000 MT guidance and 18,097 MT from Q2.

Polysilicon sales volume was 13,643 MT versus the 18,881 MT in Q2.

Average ASP rose to $9.13/kg Q3, from $7.04/kg in Q2.

Gross margin rose 190bps Q/Q to 36.0%.

Net income was up from $2.4M to $20.8M Q/Q; non-GAAP net income was $25.2M compared to $6.9M in Q2. Non-GAAP EPADS of $0.35 in-line; GAAP EPADS of $0.29 misses by $0.03 .

Non-GAAP EBITDA margin was 41.1%, compared to 20.0% in Q2.

The company ended the quarter with cash and restricted cash balance of $109.8M, with total borrowings of $271.0M.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $71.1M compared to $101.6M last year.

Q4 guidance: The Company expects to produce ~19,500 MT to 20,500 MT of polysilicon, with a potential cost reduction by ~3% as compared to the 3Q.

FY guidance: The Company expects to produce ~75,800 MT to 76,800 MT of polysilicon, inclusive of the impact of the Company's annual facility maintenance.