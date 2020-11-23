Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) soars again investors continue to see long-term upside for the electric vehicle charging equipment maker specialist.

Today's 36.83% gain follows what was the best week of any Nasdaq Composite Index stock when BLNK ran up a 133% gain from November 16 to November 20.

Volume today is already over 27M shares vs. the normal dailyaverage of 6.13M shares.

"Regarding the recent uptick in our stock price, as you know, there is currently a great deal of market interest in the EV sector, and Blink is uniquely positioned on the infrastructure side of the equation as EV adoption continues to grow and investors are recognizing that," reads an e-mailed statement from the company.

