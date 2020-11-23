3M, Safran to design cleaner aircraft interiors in response to COVID-19

Nov. 23, 2020
  • Due to the coronavirus pandemic, "today, passengers choose their airline - considering not only safety, interactivity and connectivity, but interior hygiene assurance," said Stephen Shafer, vice president and general manager of 3M's Automotive and Aerospace Solutions Division.
  • As a result, 3M (MMM +0.8%) and Safran Cabin (OTCPK:SAFRY -0.2%) have inked a partnership to help design cleaner aircraft cabin interiors that can be permanently embedded into aircraft interior surfaces during the manufacturing process, or can be applied to upgrade existing interiors.
  • The exclusive partnership will leverage the research capability of both companies to realize a shared vision for seamless, safe and stress-free travel. It's expected that the new aerospace materials will be available in 2021.
