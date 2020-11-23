Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) is down 14.02% after the company set next quarter revenue expectation below the market consensus and reports a miss in Q3.

Revenue of RMB894.5M (+36.7% Y/Y) misses consensus by RMB89.8M. Total volume of e-scooter sales up 67.9% Y/Y.

E-scooter sales volume reached 245,293 (+70.2% Y/Y) in China to sales of RMB740.8M (+39.2%), which accounts for 92.6% of the company's total e-scooter revenues.

Gross margin at 20.9% vs. 22.2% a year ago.

"Our gross margin declined to 20.9% mainly due to sales promotions and higher proportion of sales from G0 model which has lower sales price and gross margin than other models," says CEO Dr. Yan Li.

The number of franchised stores in China was 1,266 (+182 Q/Q) and international sales network expanded to 36 distributors covering 46 countries.

Adj. net income of RMB90.6M, misses consensus by RMB20.2M.

GAAP EPS of $0.15 beats by $0.01 .

Q4 Guidance: Revenue within the range of RMB565M - RMB615M, representing a YoY increase of 5% to 15%. This compares to revenue consensus of RMB786.6M.

Looking forward, the company plans to launch its new Gova product in Indonesia market with pre-sales expected to start from the end of this year.

See full Q3 earnings presentation, here.

