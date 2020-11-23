Raymond James analyst William A. Crow is "taking a bit of risk off the table" by downgrading RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ +3.5% ) and Park Hotels & Resorts (PK +5.7% ) to Market Perform from Outperform, after the stocks have rallied since the U.S. election.

Both shares continue their upward trajectory in Monday's trading.

PK and RLJ outperformed both the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones U.S. Hotel & Lodging REITs Index in the past month:

Crow had upgraded PK earlier in the pandemic and the stock "has done exactly as we had hoped," he wrote. It has been one of the "big winners" on recent vaccine news, jumping 39% since Election night, he said.

RLJ, which had been upgraded in January, has climbed 34% since Election night.

RLJ "portfolio's performance has been somewhere between the stronger results seen in select-service peers and those experienced by full-service peers, offering investors little reason to either aggressively overweight or underweight the stock," Crow writes.

Using the SA stocks rating screener: PK ranks seventh and RLJ ranks ninth among lodging REITs in terms of Quant rating. By Wall Street rating, RLJ ranks sixth and PK ninth.