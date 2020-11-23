Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) is up 8.5% , and climbing again in recent minutes, after Needham raised its price target and estimates.

That's due to one to two years of pull-forward drivers related to COVID-19, the firm says.

It also highlights connected TV drivers in a post-COVID era, and says ad-supported video on demand names are offering more upside in valuation terms than those in subscription video on demand.

It's raised its price target to $18 from $15, implying 13% further upside.

Wall Street analysts are Very Bullish on Magnite, as are Seeking Alpha authors. The stock has a Quant Rating of Neutral.