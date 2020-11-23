CyberArk (NASDAQ:CYBR) is teaming with Forescout and Phosphorus for a joint integration that lets customers "to continuously discover, secure and manage IoT devices connected to corporate networks."

Forescout's platform continuously discovers new IoT devices added to the network. The Phosphorus Enterprise Solution accesses the new asset, assigns a risk level, and corrects firmware vulnerabilities. CyberArk's Privileged Access Security Solution then applies threat analytics and automates detection and credential rotation.

"As organizations are increasing investments in transformative digital technologies like IoT, the number of privileged accounts and credentials in these devices can mean that each new device brings with it the potential for security and compliance vulnerabilities," says Adam Bosnian, EVP, Global Business Development, CyberArk. "Through our integration with Forescout and Phosphorus, CyberArk dramatically improves security and compliance, and alleviates the burden on IT and security teams through greater automation and operational efficiencies related to the influx of interconnected devices."

