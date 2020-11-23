Navios Maritime (NM -7.6% ) reports Q3 results:

Revenue of $126.16M (-10.9% Y/Y).

Revenue from dry bulk vessel operations decreased by 13.0% to $67.4M, from logistics business was $58.8M, down 8.3%.

Adjusted EBITDA of $60.2M, as compared to $89.9M last year.

Net loss of $10.1M or EPS loss of $0.88.

Adjusted net income of $2.1M (-94.1% Y/Y) or adjusted EPS of $0.06 (-97.8% Y/Y).

Cash from operating activities of $29.8M.

Fleet utilization of 98.2% as compared to 98.9% last year.

Time Charter Equivalent decreased 9.5% to $14,056 net per day.

In August and September 2020, the Company sold to unrelated third parties, two 2005-built Panamax vessels, the Navios Northern Star and the Navios Amitie, for sale prices of $7.0M and $7.1M, respectively.

Over the last twelve months ended Q3 2020 Navios Holdings has added eight vessels to its owned fleet (including vessels under bareboat in agreements) with an average age of 4.1 years, resulting in increasing the dwt capacity of the owned vessels by 8% and decrease its average age by 13% compared to year ago.