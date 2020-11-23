KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst Craig Mailman downgrades the industrial REIT sector to Sector Weight from Overweight as COVID-19 vaccines arriving earlier than expected may favor REIT asset classes that were hurt more by the pandemic, such as office and retail space.

First Industrial Realty (FR +1.7% ) raised to Overweight from to Sector Weight, noting the REIT represents a good value within the industrial group.

He also cut Prologis (PLD -0.2% ) to Sector Weight from Overweight; the group could provide a source of funds during value rotation, "breaking a five-year streak of outperformance vs. the REIT sector," Mailman said. (updated at 12:43 PM ET.)

Remains Overweight on Plymouth Industrial REIT (PLYM +1.9% ) and Terreno Realty (TRNO -0.4% ); Sector Weight on EastGroup Properties (EGP +1.2% ); and Under Weight on PS Business Parks (PSB +0.8% ).

