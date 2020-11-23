Amazon (AMZN -1.1% ) announces that holiday shoppers can pick up their packages at the Amazon 4-star and Amazon Books physical stores for the first time this year.

The company also touts its Amazon Hub contactless pickup network, which is available in more than 900 cities and towns across the United States.

Amazon says the in-person package options help shoppers keep the holiday "spoiler free" if they live with the recipient.

But encouraging customers to pick up the packages also reduces the burden on Amazon's last-mile delivery network, which was strained earlier this year due to the pandemic-driven e-commerce demand surge.

In the recent Q3 report, Amazon's shipment costs increased 46% Y/Y as the company built out its logistics and shpping operations.

Update: Amazon tells Seeking Alpha that the in-person pickup options "do not impact network capacity," and the options are about "providing more choice for customers."

"We deliver for our customers every day and we’ll continue to do so this holiday season. We’re adding new transportation capacity, hiring 100,000 new full- and part-time employees, plus an additional 100,000 seasonal employees to supplement our current workforce, and putting more selection in fulfillment centers closer to customers, which is possible because of the sophisticated and innovative network we’ve been building for over twenty years," says Amazon spokesperson Kristen Kish.