Cineworld (CNNWF +20.3% ), owner of Regal (the No. 2 U.S. movie-theater chain), has secured $750M in new financing in a new lifeline it hopes will last through the COVID-19 pandemic.

It's extending an existing credit facility and establishing a new debt facility for the new breathing room.

The company is working from a base case that assumes cinemas reopen no later than May 2021. Beyond that, it's expecting to have enough liquidity for some months longer but may require support from lenders.

“We look forward to resuming our operations and welcoming movie fans around the world back to the big screen for an exciting and full slate of films in 2021,” says CEO Mooky Greidinger.