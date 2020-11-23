Nasdaq turns negative as megacaps and stay-at-home plays weaken

The split in the market continues, with recovery stocks performing best, but Big Tech and work-from-home plays are extending weakness, cutting early gains for the Nasdaq (COMP) -0.1% .

The S&P (SP500) +0.1% is barely higher and at the lows of the session.

Communications Services (NYSEARCA:XLC) -0.9% is bringing up the rear as videogame stocks, which rallied sharply at the end of last week, giving back some gains.

The Fab 5 megacaps are all lower, with Apple -2.4% posting the biggest decline.

Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) +4% is still the clear leader. Financials (NYSEARCA:XLF) +1.5% and Industrials (NYSEARCA:XLI) +1.1% . Crude futures +0.8% are approaching $43/barrel, a level that hasn't been seen since late August.

Occidental Petroleum +10% is the biggest gainer in the S&P and Gap +9% is seeing more love, with retail sales forecast to climb 3.6% to 5.2%.