For FQ4, OneSmart International Education (ONE -5.6% ) reported revenue of $147.6M (-31.9% Y/Y) misses consensus by $0.24M .

Adj. operating margin stood at -10.5% vs. 7.8% in the year ago quarter.

Net loss of RMB164.4M vs. net income of RMB87.3M in year ago quarter.

By Sept. more than 98% of learning centers resumed offline operations; average monthly student enrollments totaled 171,297, a sequential increase of 6.8% and a Y/Y increase of 8%.

By June-to-August 2020, average monthly student enrollments for OneSmart VIP, Young Children and Online grew 11% Q/Q, 17.5% Y/Y and 15.1% Q/Q respectively.

Q4 capital expenditure stood at RMB15.8M; 79.2% Y/Y dip.

As of Aug.31, the Company had cash and equivalents of RMB1.17B, restricted cash of RMB187.2M and short-term investments of RMB475.8M.

Q1 2021 Outlook: Net revenues are expected to be in the range of RMB600M-RMB700M.

