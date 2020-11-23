In its Virtual Investor Day focusing on the Align digital platform, Align Technology (ALGN +4.4%) CEO Joe Hogan said, "Align's global Invisalign brand is vastly underpenetrated into the existing orthodontic market which we now estimate to be ~15M case starts annually (+3M vs. prior estimate), as a result of establishing and increasing our direct presence in several new markets including Brazil, Russia, Turkey, Middle East and Africa, India and Southeast Asia."
Quick look at the Invisalign shipments trend in Q3 (shipped Invisalign cases to a record 70K doctors, of which 5.8K were first time customers) and worldwide invisalign case shipments teen versus adult mix:
Digital orthodontics is inevitable and an incremental 500M potential consumers can benefit from Invisalign treatment with Align well positioned to enable 189K+ Invisalign doctors to capture this market.
CFO John Morici said, "The strong momentum we experienced across the business in October has continued into November. Similar to Q3, we are continuing to see a higher mix of new Invisalign cases as compared to additional aligner cases as doctors continue to ramp up their practices."
Align plans significant investments in sales, marketing, innovation and manufacturing capacity to continue to drive momentum and penetrate the huge market opportunity.
