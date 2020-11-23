In its Virtual Investor Day focusing on the Align digital platform, Align Technology (ALGN +4.4% ) CEO Joe Hogan said, "Align's global Invisalign brand is vastly underpenetrated into the existing orthodontic market which we now estimate to be ~15M case starts annually (+3M vs. prior estimate), as a result of establishing and increasing our direct presence in several new markets including Brazil, Russia, Turkey, Middle East and Africa, India and Southeast Asia."

Quick look at the Invisalign shipments trend in Q3 (shipped Invisalign cases to a record 70K doctors, of which 5.8K were first time customers) and worldwide invisalign case shipments teen versus adult mix: