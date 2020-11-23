Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) is up 3.9% after reporting a statewide $175.1M contract for Next Generation 9-1-1 services for Pennsylvania.

That value includes multi-year contract extension options; The commonwealth originally funded the deal at $137.4M, and Comtech expects to record $111.6M as a booking during its fiscal 2021 second quarter.

The competitive contract comes through the Safety & Security Technologies group, part of the company's Commercial Solutions segment.

Comtech's Next Generation Core Services will be deployed to allow Pennsylvania to offer a NG9-1-1 system (with advanced communication capabilities when calling for police, fire and emergency medical) to all the local 9-1-1 centers in the state.