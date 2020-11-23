German meal-kit maker, HelloFresh (OTCPK:HLFFF +3.4% ) downgraded to Underweight from Neutral by JP Morgan Cazenive over concerns of eventual easing of lockdown restrictions.

"In contrast to other work-from-home beneficiaries, we anticipate a relatively quick and sharp slowdown in active customer growth once lockdown measures are lifted given a unique combination of 1. still high churn on a (now) much larger customer base and 2. less new/reactivated customers making it into the funnel going forward," said the analysts.

In the recent quarter, sales in the nine months to September 30 more than doubled to €2.6B compared with the same period in 2019.

