German meal-kit maker, HelloFresh (OTCPK:HLFFF +3.4%) downgraded to Underweight from Neutral by JP Morgan Cazenive over concerns of eventual easing of lockdown restrictions.
"In contrast to other work-from-home beneficiaries, we anticipate a relatively quick and sharp slowdown in active customer growth once lockdown measures are lifted given a unique combination of 1. still high churn on a (now) much larger customer base and 2. less new/reactivated customers making it into the funnel going forward," said the analysts.
In the recent quarter, sales in the nine months to September 30 more than doubled to €2.6B compared with the same period in 2019.
Shares +183% over last one year.
