Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company (OTCQB:WINR) acquires three additional franchisee owned esports gaming centers, two of which are in Texas, and one in Montana.

The centres generated over $2.7M in combined revenues in 2019.

"These acquisitions, along with existing corporate owned gaming centers, gives us ownership of 12 of the top 25 revenue producing gaming centers across our nationwide footprint during the month of February 2020. The percentage rent leases significantly reduce fixed operating costs for each gaming center, and we expect the gaming centers to be cash flow positive within 30 days of acquisition," says president Roman Franklin.

The four additional acquisitions are expected to close by Dec. 15, 2020.