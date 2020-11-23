Sensient Technologies (SXT +1.8% ) has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its fragrance business to Symrise AG (OTCPK:SYIEF).

Symrise will be acquiring Sensient’s aroma chemical and fragrance compound production facility and headquarters in Granada, Spain.

Transaction to be finalized in the first half of 2021.

Upon completion of the sale of the fragrances business, Sensient will operate with a more focused portfolio of food and pharmaceutical colors, personal care, flavors, extracts and flavor ingredients, and natural ingredients for the food, pharmaceutical, and personal care markets.