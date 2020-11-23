Dish Network (DISH +2.6% ) has taken another step on its move toward a nationwide 5G wireless network, choosing Mavenir (NASDAQ:MVNR) for cloud-native voice, data and messaging services.

The deal follows on a spring agreement between the two for Mavenir to deliver cloud-native OpenRAN software to support the buildout.

Mavenir's offering leverages Rich Communications Services and Messaging-as-a-Platform as part of its RCS Business Messaging solution - which will enable "advanced voice and multimedia messaging (including cloud-native video, VoWiFi and VoLTE), to deliver best-in-class customer support capabilities."

"Mavenir is already playing an important role in our RAN software, and with this agreement we now look to them for messaging services, and beyond," says Dish Chief Network Officer Marc Rouanne.