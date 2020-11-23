BlackRock advises clients to overweight U.S. equities using a "nuanced" approach to navigate the difficult winter until COVIDd-19 vaccines are widely available, potentially in spring 2021.

"The U.S. market has a favorable sector composition compared with other major equity markets," write BlackRock strategists headed by Mike Pyle. "It boasts a higher share of quality companies — those with strong balance sheets and free cash flow generation — in sectors backed by long-term growth trends such as tech and healthcare."

The group makes the case for large-cap tech and health-care companies to outperform during the challenging months ahead. But don't overlook a restart in 2021 that will favor cyclical exposures as vaccine developments advance.

Taking such a "barbell" approach will achieve greater portfolio resilience amid still high levels of uncertainty over when a vaccine will provide pandemic relief, they write.

"We believe this is not an ‘either/or’ question — and advocate a more nuanced approach… quality companies that should outperform even if fiscal support disappoints; and selected cyclical exposures that are likely to thrive as the timeline for widespread vaccine deployment advances," they said.

The BlackRock analysts also note that emerging markets "should benefit from a global cyclical upswing in 2021 as well as more predictable U.S. trade policies under President-elect Joe Biden."

