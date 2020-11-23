Air Lease (AL +4.3% ) announced long-term lease placements for 13 new Boeing 737-9 new technology aircraft with Alaska Airlines (ALK +3.0% ).

"These leased Boeing 737-9 aircraft from ALC will fill an important role on Alaska's diverse route network, bringing the most technologically advanced and environmentally attractive aircraft type into Alaska's fleet, just in time as we expect the airline industry will undergo a sustainable recovery starting in 2021," Air Lease executive chairman Steven F. Udvar-Házy commented.

New aircrafts are scheduled to deliver between 4Q21 through the end of 2022 from ALC's order book with Boeing.

The 13 leased aircraft are in addition to the 32 MAX Alaska currently has on order with Boeing – five of which are expected to be flying by summer 2021; the 737-9 MAX will commence flying in March 2021.

Separately, Alaska Airlines also confirmed to sell ten young Airbus A320-200 aircraft, acquired by the airline in the acquisition of Virgin America, to ALC.

In line with the Alaska Airlines' fleet modernization and rationalization plan over the next few years, both the company's agreed that the airline will lease these ten A320 aircraft back from ALC.

As updated, Alaska Airlines has 39 A320s in the operating fleet along with 10 A321neos.