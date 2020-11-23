Baozun -5% after revenue misses beat

Baozun (BZUN -4.9% ) reports Q3 total net revenues of $269.4M, an increase of 21.7% Y/Y, misses consensus by $2.57M .

Services revenue was$151.1M, an increase of 22.0% Y/Y.

Income from operations $12.5M, an increase of 50.9% Y/Y.

Operating margin was 4.6% vs. 3.7% last year.

Non-GAAP operating margin was 6.1%, compared with 5.1% last year.

Net income attributable of $9.5M, an increase of 64.2% Y/Y.

Non-GAAP net income was$13.5M, an increase of 55.1% Y/Y.

Non-GAAP EPS of $0.23, beats consensus by $0.01.

Number of brand partners increased to 260 as of September 30, 2020, from 223 as of September 30, 2019.

CEO Vincent Qiu comments: “We hit another key milestone with our successful secondary listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange during the quarter and we have now embarked on a new journey. Dual listing in two of the largest financial markets in the world positions us well to pursue market expansion opportunities and strategic alliances. I am very excited about the strategic changes we’ve made recently to accelerate the pace of innovation and strengthening of leadership, and we will continue to nurture and invest in our culture of innovation while promoting ownership and entrepreneurship at all levels at Baozun. We believe that our effort in this area will allow us to pursue collaborative creativity and build a value-generating ecosystem together with all our diverse partners.”

Following the company's secondary listing on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, the company will no longer provide guidance on net revenues or net revenues growth going forward.

Contributor comments: 'Baozun Still Has Tremendous Potential'

Company has a Bullish rating by Wall Street analysts and PT of $44.95.

Previously: Baozun EPS beats by $0.01, misses on revenue (Nov. 23)