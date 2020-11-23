Gold is continuing its downward trend that began when the encouraging vaccine data starting coming out.

Spot gold (XAUUSD:CUR, -1.8% ) and gold futures -2.2% are down to levels not seen since late July when the yellow metal was still rallying off pandemic lows.

Gold futures are down about 6% from its close before Pfizer and BioNTech released their first batch of vaccine efficacy numbers. During that time they've fallen below the 50-day moving average of about $1,900 and the 100-day MA of $1,918. It's still above the 200-day MA of $1,808.

The SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD, -1.8% ) is sitting more than 4% above its 200-day SMA of around $168.

GLD had not been below its 100-day SMA since March.