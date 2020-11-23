Russia's communications watchdog has opened a case against Google (GOOG -0.9% , GOOGL -1% ), saying it failed to remove banned content from its search engine.

Roskomnadzor has launched administrative proceedings, saying that the tech giant wasn't removing up to 30% of "dangerous content," which it says includes material that's extremist, pornographic and suicidal in nature.

That may not mean much in monetary terms - it could lead to a court case, and a fine of up to 5M rubles (about $65,518).

But it comes just in the wake of draft legislation that could allow Russia's government to restrict Internet access to U.S. social platforms determined to have discriminated against Russian media.