Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.33 (+11.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.44B (flat Y/Y).

Estimated Non-GAAP gross margin of 70.0% and operating margin 42.0%.

Over the last 2 years, ADI has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.