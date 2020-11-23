Accenture (ACN +0.3% ) agreed to acquire Pa Alto-based End-to-End Analytics, a boutique analytics and data science consultancy with additional offices in Brazil, for joining its Applied Intelligence practice and enhancing how the company serves clients across North and South America.

"By adding End-to-End Analytics to Accenture Applied Intelligence, we look forward to scaling their unique approach to data science blended with our functional consulting practice to help our clients navigate the pace of change and gain more business value from their data and AI investments," global lead for Accenture Applied Intelligence Sanjeev Vohra commented.

Public cloud services will be essential for 90% of data and analytics innovation by 2022, Gartner estimates.

Financial terms of the acquisition have not been disclosed.