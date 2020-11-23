Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.72 (+52.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $10.97B (+12.4% Y/Y).

Analysts expect comparable sales +13.6% and gross margin at 23.3%.

Over the last 2 years, BBY has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 22 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 22 upward revisions and 0 downward.