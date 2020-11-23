Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.16 (+7.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.12B (+6.4% Y/Y).

Analysts expect comparable sales +4.7% and gross margin at 30.1%.

Over the last 2 years, DLTR has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 17 upward revisions and 1 downward.