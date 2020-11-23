Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.05 (+101.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.23B (+13.8% Y/Y).

Analysts expect comparable sales +14.1% and gross margin at 31.5%

Over the last 2 years, DKS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 21 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 18 upward revisions and 0 downward.

