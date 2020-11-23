Online grocery sales in the U.S. will grow by nearly 53% to $89.22B in 2020, as the pandemic has accelerated the shift to ecommerce.

By 2023, online grocery sales will account for nearly 10% of total grocery sales by surpassing $129.72B.

Digital grocery buyers in the U.S. to increase 41.9% Y/Y to 131M in 2020 and 147.4M in 2023. The response rate for curbside pickup increased from 7% in February to 22% in June.

“We’ve got growth coming from new customers and growth coming from existing buyers who are either spending more frequently or more per trip. When you add these two factors together, what you get is astronomical growth,” said Cindy Liu, eMarketer senior forecasting analyst at Insider Intelligence.

Retailers including Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Walmart (NYSE:WMT), Instacart (ICART), Kroger (NYSE:KR), Target (NYSE:TGT) and FreshDirect have kept up with increased demand by opening up more delivery windows, offering express delivery and expansion of their online selection of grocery items.

