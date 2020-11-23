Remark Holdings (MARK +15.7% ): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.04 beats by $0.08 .

Revenue of $2.65M (+284.1% Y/Y) misses by $0.17M .

"The Q3 was highlighted by a sequential Q/Q doubling of revenue from China as the country emerged from post-COVID-19 lock-downs. We were able to restart certain projects, including the conversion of bank and mobile retail outlets to smart stores, and smart school safety installations at primary schools in several Provinces of China. We anticipate another doubling of revenue from China in Q4. In the U.S., we focused on growing our distribution and channel partnerships for our AI platform, and we expect to close additional deals in Q4," chairman & CEO Kai-Shing Tao commented.

