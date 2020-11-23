Burlington (NYSE:BURL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.16 (-89.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.54B (-13.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, BURL has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 21 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 12 downward.

